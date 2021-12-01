Homelessness is something that affects a much larger portion of our population than you may realize. We are fortunate to have a number of amazing resources in our community to help those who have found themselves with nowhere to go and one of those organizations is Aurora.

Aurora sponsors a memorial service every year for the homeless in our community who have passed away. According to the press release,

Since the Memorial Service began in 1990, Aurora has sponsored and honored individuals experiencing homelessness who passed away in the previous year. This year, the Evansville community will remember the eight individuals who passed away in 2021, and the 150 in total since 1990, the service will include a candle lighting ceremony, “moments of reflection” and “why we make time to remember” those that are often left behind or forgotten.

The Homeless Memorial Service, sponsored by Aurora and in partnership with the National Homeless Person’s Memorial Day, will take place on Thursday, December 9, 2021 in Downtown Evansville, Indiana at the Trinity United Methodist Church located at 216 Southeast Third Street. The memorial service will begin at 5:30 pm.

Social distancing will be in place for the memorial service and those who attend will be required to wear masks. There will also be a livestream of the service that will be aired on the Aurora Facebook page.

In its thirty-third year, Aurora provides "permanent, long term housing solutions for those experiencing homelessness," by utilizing a rental assistance program and then once the primary focus of housing is secured, they work with individuals to various support systems for employment, medical care, substance abuse facilities and more.

