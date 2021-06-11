Help Support the Homeless at Aurora’s Annual ‘Trivia Tonight’ Dinner and Game Night

I take pride in the fact that I am full of pretty useless knowledge. I love learning new things - random kernels of information that seem pointless to most people. What may seem pointless comes in handy when you find yourself playing some kind of trivia game - then you become your team's MVP because of that useless knowledge.

If you love trivia and you love helping people (I'd say the latter is more important), you need to consider taking part in Aurora's 14th annual Trivia Tonight fundraiser, coming up on Friday, June 25th at the Evansville Country Club. This is clearly a popular event for folks that want to support Aurora and the work they do to prevent and hopefully end homelessness in our community.

Zach Heronemus is Aurora Evansville's Executive Director, and he was our guest this week on the MY Morning Show. It's obvious that Zach and the rest of the Aurora Staff really have a heart for helping the homeless - they are hoping you have a heart for it as well. Please take a listen to our conversation.

Be MY Guest with Aurora's Zach Heronemus

Trivia Tonight Details

The event takes place on Friday, June 25th at the Evansville Country Club. Dinner will be served at 6pm, and the trivia game will start at 7pm. Single tickets cost $125 each, and a table of 8 costs $1,000. Purchase tickets here.

Other Aurora Events in 2021