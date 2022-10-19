Next month thirteen community leaders are going to literally walk in the shoes of our homeless population in Evansville for 48 hours. Each person will be given a backstory and will be given challenges much like people that live on the streets of Evansville face every day.

What is Aurora?

Aurora Evansville has been serving our community since 1988. Their mission is to basically end homelessness with Homeless Outreach and Diversion, Rapid Rehousing, Permanent Supportive Housing, and more.

Creating solutions to prevent and end homelessness in our community. It is Aurora’s duty to not only serve the most vulnerable, but ensure that our community is aware, engaged, and activated to prevent and end homelessness here at home in Southwestern Indiana.

This is the second year for this very unique experience. The 48 hours begins on November 17, 2022, at 12:00 pm, and ends on November 19, 2022, at 12:00 pm. Aurora's Facebook page will have several opportunities to watch the live stream, and see some of the participants explain how they feel about living on the streets of Evansville. Just like last year, all of the folks in the immersive experience will be given a backstory.

Phil Smith's own brother did not recognize him or Mayor Winnecke on the street.

Minimal Supplies and White Flag night

Goals of the 48 Hours in the Life Experiment

1. Raise Awareness

This project will help our community and leaders gain at least a small perspective about our city’s most vulnerable people. The planning team hopes to grow a greater community-wide understanding and compassion for people who struggle with barriers to housing.

2. Raise funds for the housing programs Aurora offers

Each participant will have a way for you to donate online (Scroll down for those links). All 13 volunteers have been challenged to raise $5000 each. Checks can also be sent to Aurora at 1001 Mary St., Evansville, IN 47710, Attn: Kim Armstrong.

3. Lift up our community in support and the vital programs they provide

Ultimately, case managers and social workers rely on the vast social service network in our community. We are successful because of the cooperation and coordination of each agency’s focused services.

48 Hours in the Life: The Homeless Experience Project - 2021

The Community Leaders Participating in 48 Hours in the Life: The Homeless Experience Project 2.0 2022

BobbieAnn McGrew & Kayla McGrew, Spreading Kindness with Sophie

Noah Stubbs, Director of Communications, City of Evansville

Kaitlin Moore, City Council Member, City of Evansville, and Associate Pastor of Community Development at Trinity United Methodist Church

Brian Miller, Evening Anchor WEVV/44 News

Dr. Thomas Stratton, ECHO Community Healthcare

Kim Wren, Financial Advisor, Baird Wealth Advisors

Dr. James Porter, Deaconess Health Systems

Chadd Huffman, Homes by Huffman and Aurora Board President

Rachelle Chrisman, Assistant Vice President, Fifth Third Commercial Bank No link available - Please check back.

Taylor Merriss, Special Projects Coordinator, Evansville Police Department

Paul Green, Retired Business Manager/Financial Secretary, IBEW Local 16 and Aurora Board Treasurer

Noah Robinson, Lieutenant, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office No link available - Please check back.

