Strike Out Homelessness In Our Community With The First-Ever River City Wiffle Ball Classic at Historic Bosse Field

If I was willing to rappel down the Centerpoint Energy building in Downtown Evansville for charity, you would think that agreeing to play Wiffle Ball would be an easy yes. Oh, I am going to play in the first-ever River City Wiffle Ball Classic Presented by Moore Music to help Strike Out Homelessness in our community. But I will probably have to disclose that I have zero aim, and I might cheat to win.

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_8785 loading...

Seriously, I am super excited to be a part of this new event benefitting Aurora and Echo Housing. This unique fundraising event will not only raise funds to assist the clients served by Aurora and ECHO Housing, but we also hope to grow awareness and nurture partnerships in the community.

Strike Out Homelessness at Historic Bosse Field

It's going to be pretty awesome to be able to say that you played Wiffle Ball at one of the oldest ballparks in America!

ECHO Housing Executive Director, Chris Metz Aurora Executive Director Zac Heronemus ECHO Housing Executive Director, Chris Metz Aurora Executive Director Zac Heronemus loading...

ECHO Housing Executive Director, Chris Metz and Aurora Executive Director, Zac Heronemus

Saturday, August 13, 2022, 8:00 AM Bosse Field

Team entry fees will include a collectible first-year River City Wiffle Ball Classic t-shirt and a family pass for that day to the new Deaconess Aquatic Center across from Bosse Field. It's going to be a fun day for the family, even if you don't play Wiffle ball. The Hadi Funsters will be making balloon animals, bounce houses will be set up, plus they will have craft vendors, live music, and more.

To enter your team, become a sponsor, or find out more go to RiverCityWiffle Ball.Org

zach-reiner-4b5I1g3jFD0-unsplash zach-reiner-4b5I1g3jFD0-unsplash loading...

What is Aurora?

Aurora Evansville has been serving our community since 1988. Their mission is to basically end homelessness with Homeless Outreach and Diversion, Rapid Rehousing, Permanent Supportive Housing, and more.

Get our free mobile app

Aurora and ECHO Housing Working Together

Aurora and ECHO Housing are community nonprofits, working

collaboratively to end homelessness in the Tri-State.

The two organizations were born from the same volunteer movement in

The 1980s then called Evansville Coalition for the Homeless and later evolved

into independent nonprofits with specialized missions within homeless

services.

Acting as partner organizations, Aurora provides critical services and

resources to individuals and families experiencing homelessness, and ECHO

Housing provides the permanent housing that marks the end of

homelessness for those households.

Nearly all participants in ECHO Housing programs were first served by Aurora, and together the two organizations have ended hundreds of cases of homelessness within our community.

Aurora and ECHO Housing celebrate their partnership, and their shared

history, as they work in pursuit of their ultimate vision: a community where

every man, woman, and child has a safe, decent, and sustainable place to call

home.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.