Thirteen community leaders and volunteers will literally walk in the shoes of our homeless population in Evansville for 48 hours. This is the second year of the homeless experiment. Each person will be given a backstory and challenges much like people living on the streets of Evansville face every day.

Taylor Merriss, Evansville Police Department Special Events Coordinator

AUROA / EPD AUROA / EPD loading...

Officer Taylor Merriss has done some crazy stuff to raise money and awareness for local charities. Earlier this year she repelled down the CenterPoint Energy building for Granted. Then she rode a bull in the rodeo to raise money so that students could have new shoes. But why in the world would she choose to be homeless for 48 hours? “Being a member of the Evansville Police Department and a citizen of our community - I strive to find ways to make our city better and more informed. Being a part of this experience will allow me to use my voice and become an advocate for what we could and should be doing differently in our city.”

T. MERRISS RIVER CITY RODEO T. MERRISS RIVER CITY RODEO loading...

I asked Taylor what she is doing to prepare for this experiment;

"Well, I only have the essentials: wet wipes, toothbrush, deodorant, gloves, and hot hands." The overnight temperatures are forecasted to be in the 20s. That means the shelters in Evansville will have the white flag out, which means they will welcome in as many people as they can make additional accommodations for.



This is the second year for Aurora’s project to raise awareness and needed funds to prevent and end homelessness.

https://auroraevansville.org/ https://auroraevansville.org/ loading...

Sophie Goes Live to Fight Homelessness - Spreading Kindness with Sophie

BobbieAnn McGrew & Kayla McGrew, Spreading Kindness with Sophie Noah Stubbs, Director of Communications, City of Evansville Kaitlin Moore, City Council Member, City of Evansville, and Associate Pastor of Community Development at Trinity United Methodist Church Brian Miller, Evening Anchor WEVV/44 News Dr. Thomas Stratton, ECHO Community Healthcare Kim Wren, Financial Advisor, Baird Wealth Advisors Dr. James Porter, Deaconess Health Systems Chadd Huffman, Homes by Huffman and Aurora Board President Rachelle Chrisman, Assistant Vice President, Fifth Third Commercial Bank Taylor Merriss, Special Projects Coordinator, Evansville Police Department Paul Green, Retired Business Manager/Financial Secretary, IBEW Local 16 and Aurora Board Treasurer Noah Robinson, Lieutenant, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Clair Will

Aurora Board of Directors

Get our free mobile app

About Aurora Evansville

Aurora is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the homeless and near homeless in the Greater Evansville, IN area. Each year, it serves over 350 individuals: men, women, children, seniors, those with disabilities, and the re-entry population.

10 Cozy Homes in the Tristate Perfect for Winter The weather may be getting colder as winter moves in, but these 10 homes will keep you feeling warm and cozy. From cabins to farmhouses to charming historic houses, you won't want to waste any time building a nice fire and snuggling up in your favorite blanket.