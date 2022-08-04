I cannot believe I haven't written an article about this topic before - I am really excited to be writing it now, though. We are just learning that Major League Baseball is considering playing a regular season game at historic Bosse Field, a first for Evansville and Indiana.

A Brief Bosse History

Bosse Field (opened in 1915) is the third-oldest ballpark still being used in America, only behind Fenway Park in Boston, and Wrigley Field in Chicago. So why in the world, during the past 107 years, has there not been a major league game in Evansville? Well, I can't really answer that question, but I can tell you why it seems like this game is going to happen now.

Why Now?

According to a Facebook post from Noah Stubbs, Director of Communications for Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, the idea was born after the MLB held its first "Field of Dreams" game in August of 2021. The day after the game, which was played in Iowa where the movie was filmed, Noah says he walked into Mayor Winnecke's office and said. "If I were working for the league, I would be the first person in the office this morning, brainstorming locations and themes for future special events games, you know, locations like Bosse Field." That's all it took to get the collective wheels turning - Mayor Winnecke stopped what he was doing and picked up the phone.

For the past year, the city of Evansville and Major League Baseball have had discussions about hosting a special game at Bosse Field. More than just discussions, actually - folks from the MLB have been to Evansville, and to Bosse Field, and apparently, they love the ballpark and the idea of having a game here.

(I'm not gonna lie - this video gave me chills)

What's the Next Step?

There are actually a few steps that need to be taken before a Major League Baseball game can be played in Evansville. MLB says there are some improvements that need to be made to the field and dugouts, and the city wants to improve the seating at Bosse Field. These improvements would cost approximately $3 million, which would come from corporate sponsors. Considering the time it would take to make these improvements, an MLB game in Evansville wouldn't be possible until at least the 2024 season.

Yes, this is super exciting news - as a lifelong baseball fan, I can't imagine how neat it would be to see an MLB game at Bosse Field - but we shouldn't get too excited just yet. Let's not put the proverbial horse before the proverbial cart. None of this is confirmed or set in stone. Right now, this is all just a "possibility," although it does seem like a pretty doggone good possibility.

