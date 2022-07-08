Celebrate Christmas in July With the Evansville Otters and Santa Clothes Club

Is It Really the Most Wonderful Time of the Year?

The majority of people think of Christmas when they think of "the most wonderful time of the year," but not me. Don't get me wrong, I don't dislike Christmas, I like it just fine, but it is definitely not the "most" wonderful time of the year for me. In my opinion, the most wonderful time of the year is right about now, during baseball season. I reckon, in this case, we're combining those two times to make everyone happy.

'Tis the Season

When is it too early to start talking about Christmas? Under normal circumstances, I would say that July is way too early. I don't even want to think about December in the middle of the summer - come back and see me in about four months. I will make an exception in this case, though, because "Christmas in July" is something we all need to know about.

Santa Clothes Club loading...

Christmas in July Details

The Evansville Otters invite you to a special "Christmas in July" night to benefit the Santa Clothes Club. The game is coming up on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at historic Bosse Field. The Otters host the Tri-City Valleycats that day, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm. Fans will have the opportunity to take home a special Otters ornament and partake in some other Christmasy fun. Most importantly, by attending the game, you will be helping the Santa Clothes Club, which has worked tirelessly to provide warm winter clothes for disadvantaged children in the Tri-State since 1946. It's tough to think of a more worthy cause.

I'm Ready to Buy My Tickets

Evansville Otters tickets (which are super affordable, by the way) are available at Banterra Bank, German American Bank, Heritage Federal FCU, Fifth Third Bank, Diamond Valley FCU (Evansville & Newburgh), and select locations of GD Ritzy's. Of course, you can also purchase tickets at Bosse Field.

