“Highland Challenger Show” Raises Money For Very Special Evansville Baseball League

We support a lot of local non-profit organizations in the Southern Indiana/Tri-State area, and they are all very worthy causes, but one organization that has always held a special place in my heart is the Highland Baseball Challenger League. I am a baseball guy through and through, from being a player way back in the day, to being a dad/coach for my son these days. So the fact that this is a baseball league made me a little partial right off the bat (pun intended). What really hooked me, though, are the amazing athletes that take the field for the Challenger League.

Highland Challenger League Highland Challenger League via Facebook loading...

What is the Challenger League

The Challenger League is an adaptive baseball program that serves young athletes (ages 3-18) with physical and intellectual challenges, giving them the chance to experience the joy of baseball. Games are played on the beautiful turf field at the Highland Baseball Club located just off First Avenue on Campground Road. They have a spring and fall league which is free and open to any young athlete that wants to play ball.

Highland Challenger League Highland Challenger League via Facebook loading...

What is the Highland Challenger Show?

The show is basically a big ol' party that just happens to raise money for an amazing cause. The show includes great food, beer, wine, and soft drinks, along with a live and silent auction, a half pot, and live music from The Honey Vines.

Get our free mobile app

The Highland Challenger Show is coming up on Saturday, November 26th at the Vanderburgh County 4H Fairgrounds. The show is super affordable too, the cost is just $160 for a table of eight. Do the math, that's just $20 a person. To get your tickets, you can call the Challenger League President, Brian Kinsey, at 812-604-0013, or shoot him an email brian.kinsey@highlandchallengerbaseball.org.

Highland Baseball Challenger League Unveils Beautiful New Sculpture and Memorials