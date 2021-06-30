The Highland Baseball Challenger League’s New Sculpture is a Grand Slam [Pics]

By now, I would imagine most folks in the Evansville area are familiar with the Highland Baseball Challenger League. If there are some who don't know, it's certainly not for a lack of trying on our part. We have written countless articles and recorded dozens of interviews over the years, letting everyone know about the amazing baseball league on Evansville's north side. So, just to cover all of our bases (pun most definitely intended), here's what you need to know about the Challenger League.

What is the Highland Challenger League?

In their own words, the "adaptive baseball program serves youth ages 3 – 18 with physical and intellectual challenges. We believe everyone should experience the joy of sports and we welcome all abilities on our team. There is no cost to the families, and no player is denied." The Highland Baseball Challenger League serves the Evansville area as well as counties in Kentucky and Illinois.

The Sculpture

League organizers recently unveiled a really neat sculpture and garden installation that greets players and fans as they approach the Challenger League field. The sculpture gets more and more impressive the closer you get. You'll have a whole new appreciation for the piece when you get close enough to realize that the large hand holding the baseball is actually made out of hundreds (probably even thousands) of smaller pieces of material - things like bike chains, wrenches, spark plugs and gear wheels. I'm pretty mind-boggling.

The Little League Pledge

The Challenger League is a part of the Little League organization, so it's only natural that the Little League pledge is included with the sculpture. It reads...

I trust in God

I love my country

And will respect its laws

I will play fair

And strive to win

But win or lose

I will always do my best

The Memorials

The garden surrounding the sculpture includes some beautiful plants and two plaques that honor a couple of Challenger League players who have passed. These kids play in the league for years and years and really becomes one big family. The league hopes to celebrate the lives of two of its brightest stars.

If you have any interest at all in either volunteering or even just watching some Challenger League games, I would encourage you to DO IT! It is such an amazing program that brings joy to everyone involved - I promise you won't regret your decision.