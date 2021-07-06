Bierstube to Benefit the Challenger Baseball League Features Food, Booze and Blues
Is there anybody who doesn't like the blues? I mean, seriously? Name another style of music that is so universally accepted and enjoyed - it ain't rock, R&B or hip-hop. Country music is really popular, but it's definitely not for everyone. What I'm saying is, fans of those styles of music will all have a good time at a blues show, and this particular blues show is no exception.
The only folks singing the blues this weekend will be the ones getting paid to, I imagine everyone else is gonna be feeling pretty good - at least everyone who attends the "Boozy Bluesy Bierstub" on Saturday. I mean, what else do you need for a great event - there's gonna be delicious food, cold drinks, great live music, and it's going to benefit an amazing non-profit organization - sounds perfect to me.
Boozy Bluesy Bierstube Details
- When: Saturday, July 10th from 12n-11pm
- Where: Duffy's Pubhouse, located at 5201 Kratzville Road
- Why: Raising money for the Highland Baseball Challenger League
The bierstube (which is for adults 21+ only) will feature music from some great blues acts, including Boscoe France, The Hellcats, and a national recording act from Mississippi by the name of Kent Burnside & The Flood Brothers.
Cold beer (domestic drafts) will be flowing along with adult cocktails - and you can use those drinks to wash down all the yummy grub you'll find at the Rock-A-Burger and Taco Bar food trucks. I can tell you from personal experience that you can't go wrong with either truck. In fact, since you're gonna be there all day anyway, you might as well try a couple of different things from each truck. Be sure to eat up, because a portion of the food sales (and ticket sales) will be donated to the Highland Baseball Challenger League.