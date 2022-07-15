A Beer lover’s festival is taking place in St. Louis this weekend

If you want the opportunity to try beers you have never tried before, and chose a winning beer then you need to head to the Summer SMaSH Home Brew Bottle Competition and Beer Tasting Festival happening this Saturday in St. Louis, here are the details you need to know.

Get our free mobile app

The Summer SMaSH Home Brew Bottle Competition and Beer Tasting Festival is going on this Saturday, July 16th at The Stellar Hog in St. Louis. What is the Summer SMaSH Home Brew Bottle Competition and Beer Tasting Festival? Well according to their website...

"Home brewers can get creative and craft their best SINGLE MALT and SINGLE HOP recipe...Beer lovers can try a wide variety of craft beer styles, eat award-winning BBQ and vote for the People's Pour Award winner."

This event is all happening from 1 pm to 5 pm, and if you want more details on the event check out their website by clicking here!

How cool is that? A chance for people to go and taste home-crafted beers that these brewers are making in their own homes, beers you have never tried before and will probably never try again! This is a beer lover's dream, the only problem I could see with this festival is that you'll go, fall in love with a certain beer, and then never be able to drink that beer again and it will haunt you for the rest of your life...but that is a risk I think I am willing to take! Who else loves tasting craft beers?