A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US

A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions.

According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in the US behind areas like the Finger Lakes in New York, Napa Valley, and Sonoma, California. What about Augusta, Missouri makes it a great wine region? On the site they say...

"Augusta is a small town located in the heart of Missouri’s wine country, 35 miles west of St. Louis. The region has a long history of viticulture and winemaking dating back to the early 1800s. In fact, Missouri was considered the center of the American wine industry before Napa Valley was established. The area is best known for its not-so-well-known norton wines, the official grape of Missouri."

The site goes on to mention how the Agusta area is filled with many small family-owned wineries that offer tastings and wine experiences, to read more about Augusta and the great wine regions in the US just click here!

I have to be honest I am not a big wine drinker, however, I do love visiting wineries and doing wine tastings. I like it because I don't know a lot about wine and how to tell the difference between certain wines, so when you are at a tasting and can try multiple different wines and compare them with people there to answer your questions it is helpful, and more fun. Have you ever taken a trip to the Augusta wine region of Missouri, if so is it worth it?