A Powerful new Illegal Drug mix has now been found in Illinois

According to a report, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up in Central Illinois, and this drug brings with it a serious risk of seizures and death.

Get our free mobile app

The best way to avoid drugs and a potential drug overdose is by simply not doing illegal drugs, and taking the drugs that are prescribed to you in the proper way a doctor recommends using them. For years now first responders and others have had the miracle antidote Narcan which can bring people back from an overdose with a single shot saving countless lives. But according to a report from centralillinoisproud.com, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up and it is deadly, in an article on their site they say...

"JOLT Harm Reduction Peoria detected this new drug while conduction mass spectrometer testing...Benzo Dope is a blend of benzodiazepines and an opiate such as heroin or fentanyl...Benzodiazepines are often prescribed as sedatives because they slow brain activity and reduce a person’s reaction to stimulus. Valium (diazepam), Xanax (alprazolam), and Ativan (lorazepam) are commonly prescribed benzodiazepines."

People are mixing in things like Valium or Xanax with heroin and fentanyl, and it is causing extreme reactions which the life-saving drug Narcan is apparently not effective on. To read the complete article click here!

This really is some scary stuff, it is hard to talk about but if you, someone you know, or a loved one is a user, please try to warn them about this new drug called Benzo Dope, because if it is too powerful for Narcan to bring you back from then you are at an even increased risk of overdose and death from it. To my knowledge, this drug hasn't yet been found in the Quincy/Hannibal area but if it is in Peoria then it certainly could make its way here sooner rather than later.