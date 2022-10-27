A website ranks St. Louis as the 2nd Best Baseball City in the US

The world series this year features the Phillies and the Astros, and neither of those cities ranks in the Top 10 of the Best Baseball Cities in the US according to one website's ranking. So, if St. Louis is the second-best baseball city in the US, which city tops the list?

Get our free mobile app

According to Wallethub.com, St. Louis is the second-best baseball city in the US, behind only...New York. The ranking goes New York first followed by St. Louis, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston, and then Chicago. So what about St. Louis makes it the second-best baseball city? On the site they say...

"WalletHub crunched the numbers to find out, comparing 332 of the largest U.S. cities with at least one professional or college baseball team, grouped by division. In each city, we looked at 31 key indicators of baseball fan-friendliness. They range from performance level of team(s) to average ticket price per game to stadium accessibility."

Some of the metrics used in determining the ranking include championships won by the teams in the city, the number of teams in the city, the estimated value of the franchise, stadium capacity, and ticket prices. To see the complete list for yourself click here!

I think this list nailed the top ten, I would have personally put Chicago above Atlanta, but that is being nitpicky. New Yorkers love their baseball, and the people of St. Louis have become even more diehard fans of the Cardinals ever since the Rams left for Los Angeles. The only two cities in the conversation for the top spot on this list should be New York and St. Louis, you could flip-flop between the two, any other city in the number 1 spot would be wrong, do you agree?