Comedy Legend Adam Sandler is coming to St. Louis in February

Adam Sandler is bringing his stand-up comedy tour to the Enterprise Center in St. Louis in February, here are the details...

According to enterprisecenter.com, Adam Sandler will be performing live on Friday, February 10th for his national Adam Sandler LIVE with a special guest Tour.

Tickets for the show are on sale and you can search for tickets by clicking here! I just did a search for myself (on 1/27/23 at 1 pm CST) and I found a pair of tickets for as low as $40 each, now they aren't the BEST seats in the world but they get you in the door!

Adam Sandler's show is age rated, on the poster for the show it does say 16+ so don't plan on bringing the kids to this show, here is an example of some of Sandler's stand-up work...There is definitely some NSFW language and content in here...just a warning!

I would absolutely love to see Adam Sandler doing stand-up. I grew up on 1990s SNL when it was him, Farley, David Spade, Chris Rock, and Rob Schnieder dominating TVs biggest show. Adam Sandler has some of the all-time comedy classic films with Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Big Daddy, Anger Management, and of course Jack & Jill...just kidding about Jack & Jill, it is not good, but I don't blame Adam Sandler for taking a studios money to make that film, it is not his job to tell the studios no thank you to millions and millions of dollars.