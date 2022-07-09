The Top Craft Beer in 2022 comes from a little town in Iowa

Are you someone who loves to try different craft beers? If you are, you need to keep this beer on your radar because it was named the top craft beer overall for 2022, and it doesn't come from some massive brewery in a big city, it is brewed in a small town in Iowa.

A website called advancedmixology.com came out with an article called the 15 Best Craft Beers of 2022, and their top overall craft beer of 2022 is none other than the Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout from Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. located in Decorah, Iowa. So what about this beer from Toppling Goliath makes it so unique? According to the site they say...

"Kentucky Brunch requires time and care to develop, and those who get the chance to drink this fantastic brew will instantly understand it...On the nose, there are intense aromatics of coffee and maple syrup that lead to flavors of bourbon-drenched maple and chocolate brownies. This is one of the rarest beers right now, so much so that you would have to be very dedicated or very lucky to have a taste of this."

I wanted to learn more about Toppling Goliath (love their name by the way) so I went to their website, and on their site, I learned they opened in 2009, and they now distribute their beers to 30 different states. They have a bunch of different types of beers like King Sue, the Dorthy's New World, and even something called the Twisted Galaxy. to learn more about them yourself just check out their website by clicking here!