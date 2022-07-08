One little town in the State of Iowa looks like it’s from Europe

There is a town in Iowa that looks like it was plucked out of a European country and dropped in the middle of a corn field, it may be the perfect spot to visit on a fun little weekend getaway this summer!

Get our free mobile app

The website called housebeautiful.com put together a list of cities in America that look like European cities and one of the towns that made this list is called Pella, Iowa. Pella is located southeast of Des Moines and is only 134 miles away from us here in Quincy, Illinois, it is on this list with towns like Vail, Colorado, Frankenmuth, Michigan, and Venice, California. So what about Pella makes it seem European? On the site they say...

"The Dutch-style architecture and huge windmill located in the center of this quiet town are some of the reasons this Midwest city will make you feel like you're in the Netherlands. Insider tip: Visit during May to experience the famous Tulip Time Festival."

To see the full list of towns click here!

I wanted to learn more about Pella so I did a quick Google and found Pella's Wikipedia page, apparently, Pella is home to just over 10,000 people, it was founded by immigrants from the Netherlands, and the giant mill in town is 134ft tall, and is the tallest working windmill in the USA. If you want to learn more about Pella click here!

Pella seems like it could be the perfect weekend getaway town for couples here in the Tri-States, not even a three-hour drive away, you could leave on a Saturday morning, do some shopping see the windmill, and grab some food, stay the night and drive back on a Sunday.