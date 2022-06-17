Video on how to make St. Louis Style Cherry Habanero Ribs

YouTube/Tobais Young/Canva.com

We may have found the perfect Father's Day Rib recipe, a video that will teach you how to make St. Louis Style Apple Cherry Habanero Ribs, nothing goes together like father's day and St. Louis Ribs!

This video was posted to the YouTube channel called Tobias Young just a couple of days ago and it shows you how to make St. Louis Style Apple Cherry Habanero Ribs, and I figured with father's day this weekend I had to share the video with you all.

The video already has nearly 3 thousand views, and the channel Tobias Young has over 244,000 subscribers, he posts a ton of videos of him cooking different things like ribs, cakes, chicken, wings, coleslaw, and a ton more, you can check out his channel by clicking here! 

What makes the ribs in this video special is that he uses a couple of products from a company called Texas Pepper Jelly to finish off the ribs with the Apple Cherry Habanero glaze of heat. I have to be honest, I love spicy foods, especially BBQ with a sweet and heat kick, so these ribs sound heavenly to me. But I totally understand if you have a dad (or you yourself) that is anti-spicy or heat with their BBQ that is why I posted the link to Tobias Young's channel where I'm sure you could find a recipe that works for you from his many many videos.

Father's Day is all about giving back to the dad in your life that deserves to be celebrated, so happy Father's Day to all the great dads out there from us at Townsquare Media Quincy/Hannibal!

