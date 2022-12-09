One of the 5 Best Tattoo Shops in the US is in Illinois

A ranking came out of the 35 Best Tattoo Shops in the US, and when you get near the top of the list you'll find a shop located right here in the Land of Lincoln. If you are looking for some new ink this holiday season, you need to check out this shop.

Farandwide.com released a list of the 35 Best Tattoo Shops in the U.S. and a place called the Tattoo Factory in Chicago, Illinois ranks 4th on the list behind only 2 shops in New York City, and one in San Fransico.

So what about Tattoo Factory makes it such a special place to get your ink done? On the site they say...

"Chicago's oldest tattoo shop has been operating since 1976 and is a veritable institution in the city. Tattoo Factory's motto is "We've been doing it longer than anyone else, because we do it better than everyone." The studio's track record speaks for itself. Appointments are hard to come by, but if you're in Chicago and want the very best, this is the place to go."

For our listeners and readers here in the Quincy/Hannibal area, if you don't want to make the trek to Chicago for a tattoo, there is a shop in St. Louis that makes the list at number 33, called Trader Bob's Tattoo Shop, to learn more about them click here!

I don't have any tattoos, not because I don't want one, but mainly because I wouldn't know what to get... But I will say that if I was to get a tattoo I would only want to go to a place on this list to avoid a screw-up!