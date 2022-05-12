Everything You Need to Know About The New Food Trucks at Friedman Park Events

Food Truck Season is officially here, and this year we are quite fortunate to have even more options to choose from. Newburgh's Friedman Park has a new event this year, and it is the reason we won't have to cook dinner on Thursdays!

Every Week Is Different - Food Trucks At Friedman Park

This is only the second week for this new event in Warrick County, but a huge crowd is expected to attend. In addition to the amazing lineup of food trucks, the Castle High School Show Choir will be performing at 6:00 PM. This week's featured nonprofit is  Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana, so I'll bet we'll see some Bigs with their Littles.

Important Parking Information

Perfect summer weather, amazing entertainment, and yummy food trucks basically make up the trifecta for a huge crowd. The folks at Friedman Park have specific areas to park, so make sure you have a plan to get there early or carpool.

Food Trucks At Friedman Park Info

Thursday, May 12th from 5:00-8:30PM for food trucks and live music. We have a couple of new food trucks this week so be sure to check them out! Our vendors this week will be D-Patrick BMW / Missy Neighbors - REALTOR / Nicole Hankins - ETFCU Mortgage Loan Officer / Daniel Edwards - Geico and our featured Non-Profit will be Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana! Alotta Fun 4U2 Event Planning & Entertainment will be at the park offering face painting and balloon twisting! Castle High School Show Choir will be rocking the park starting at 6:00PM!
With there being a big event at the Event Center Thursday night we are expecting a big crowd so please take a look at the parking picture to see where the overflow parking areas will be. If you are coming with friends and family we suggest you try to carpool to help save spots for everyone.
 Directions to Friedman Park

Start at intersection on 261 and Oak Grove Rd.- by Peoples Trust & Savings Bank
Head east on Oak Grove Rd.
Travel 1.2 miles
Stop at Intersection of Oak Grove and Anderson Rd- then proceed straight thru
Travel 2.7 miles
Turn left (north) on Park Blvd
Travel .2 miles
Enter Main Park entrance
