Everything You Need to Know About The New Food Trucks at Friedman Park Events

Food Truck Season is officially here, and this year we are quite fortunate to have even more options to choose from. Newburgh's Friedman Park has a new event this year, and it is the reason we won't have to cook dinner on Thursdays!

Every Week Is Different - Food Trucks At Friedman Park

This is only the second week for this new event in Warrick County, but a huge crowd is expected to attend. In addition to the amazing lineup of food trucks, the Castle High School Show Choir will be performing at 6:00 PM. This week's featured nonprofit is Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana, so I'll bet we'll see some Bigs with their Littles.

Important Parking Information

Perfect summer weather, amazing entertainment, and yummy food trucks basically make up the trifecta for a huge crowd. The folks at Friedman Park have specific areas to park, so make sure you have a plan to get there early or carpool.

Food Trucks At Friedman Park Info

Directions to Friedman Park

Start at intersection on 261 and Oak Grove Rd.- by Peoples Trust & Savings Bank

Head east on Oak Grove Rd.

Travel 1.2 miles

Stop at Intersection of Oak Grove and Anderson Rd- then proceed straight thru

Travel 2.7 miles

Turn left (north) on Park Blvd

Travel .2 miles

Enter Main Park entrance

