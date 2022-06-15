Party in the Park will make a return for its fifth year at Newburgh's Friedman Park and tickets for the fall 2022 event go on sale soon!

When

Planned for Saturday, September 24, 2022, this 21 and over event promises to be a ton of fun for you and your friends.

Photo by Samantha Gades on Unsplash

What to Expect

In years past, thousands of people have descended on Friedman Park for this event, and 2022 does not appear to be any different as over 1,000 people have already responded to the official Facebook event page and tickets aren't even on sale yet!

Ticket Information

While the event has been publicly announced and you are encouraged to mark your calendars, actual tickets do not go on sale until Friday, July 1, 2022.

Photo by Alexandra Marta on Unsplash

Entertainment & More

Although no band names have been announced yet, the night will include live music, along with beer and other drinks, plus food, likely from area food trucks.

Who Benefits?

All the proceeds from the event will benefit the Warrick Parks Foundation and Warrick Trails going to maintain the parks and trails in Warrick County.

Get Involved

For those looking to sponsor the event, you can contact organizers for Party in the Park via email at info@warrickparksfoundation.org.

