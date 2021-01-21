Sign-Ups Are Open for Evansville’s 2021 Highland Challenger League Baseball Program

The new year brings the hope that we will soon be able to resume doing all (or at least some) of the things that were cancelled in 2020. For me, personally, I'm excited for the return of baseball, not only playing and coaching, but watching some great baseball too. Some of the best 'feel-good' baseball in the country can be found on the north side of Evansville with the Highland Challenger League.

The Challenger League provides a safe, fun environment for children with disabilities. The adaptive baseball program serves youth between 3-18 years old with physical and intellectual challenges. There is no cost to the families, and no player is denied. Since being established in 2014, the Challenger League has had over 5,550 community volunteers and served more than 150 young athletes from around the Tri-State.

Sign-ups are now open for anyone interested in participating in the 2021 Challenger League. Fill out this registration form to take the first step towards hitting the field this year.

Even if you don't have a child playing in the league, you still can, and should get involved. There are plenty of volunteer opportunities, on and off the field. If nothing else, simply attending the games and cheering on these amazing young athletes means more than you know to the players and their families. If you've seen the Challenger League in action, you already know what I'm talking about. If you've not been to game yet, you need to add the Challenger League to your 2021 bucket list.

