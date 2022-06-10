While the parade and festival may be over, June is Pride Month, and there is no shortage of celebrations going on throughout the city of Evansville including an epic night of baseball with Pride at the Park.

Celebrating Pride

Our friends at River City Pride have been hard at work planning events all month long in celebration of Pride Month. Things kicked off June 4th with the Pride Parade and Festival, and this weekend the celebration continues with a night of baseball!

Pride in the Park

Take part in a night of inclusivity and baseball at Evansville's Historic Bosse Field with Pride in the Park. Organizers hope to fill the stadium with rainbows as they plan to hand out free rainbow Otter's hats to the first 250 people through the gates.

Get Free Tickets!

You can pick up free tickets for you and your friends or family by visiting Your Brother's Book Store located on Main Street in downtown Evansville and then head to Bosse Field on Sunday, June 12th for a night of baseball. The game begins at 5:05 pm Central Standard Time.

If You Missed the Pride Parade and Festival

