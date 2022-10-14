Let me just tell you... my friends at River City Pride know how to throw a party, and they love Halloween as much as I do so you can bet the event they are hosting with Schymik's Kitchen is going to be an epic night of fun.

Monsters In The Attic

Get ready to celebrate Halloween with this 21 and over event. Featuring seasonally themed cocktails and hor d'oeurvres, as well as a night full of dancing with a good mix of drag thrown in too, you do not want to miss this incredible event to benefit River City Pride.

Meet River City Pride

River City Pride is Evansville's newest LGBTQIA+ organization. The focus of River City Pride is to unite, educate, and serve the community, and they spent months in preparation for the festivities in downtown Evansville this weekend.

Costumes Encouraged

You can't celebrate Halloween without an epic costume. I mean, you can but it is definitely way more fun if you get dressed up. Plus, River City Pride and Schymik's Kitchen are hosting a costume contest the night of the event! [Keep scrolling to see some of the best Halloween costume ideas from 2022 TV shows!]

When and Where

The event is taking place on Monday, October 31, 2022. Doors will open at Schymik's Kitchen beginning at 5 pm. Schymik's Kitchen is located at 1112 Parrett Street, in the heart of Evansville's Haynie's Corner Arts District.



Get Tickets

Tickets for the event are just $25 per person and are on sale now. You can get your tickets in advance here for this 21 and over event.

[Source: Schymik's Kitchen via Facebook]