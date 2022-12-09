When it comes to food, Evansville, Indiana is home to some classic gems and many of those restaurants are just off the beaten path. One of those little gems serves up delicious burgers, fries, onion rings, and ice cream - and it's about to celebrate its 75th birthday.

A Tasty Tristate Tradition

There is something deliciously nostalgic about an old-fashioned, drive-in restaurant, and Evansville is home to just such a tasty Tristate tradition that serves up old-fashioned, smashed flat burgers, perfectly deep-fried onion rings, golden crinkle cut french fries, and some of the most delicious soft serve ice cream I've ever had the pleasure to put in my mouth.

attachment-big top Google Maps loading...

A Big Top and a Big Clown

If you have ever traveled Fulton Avenue in Evansville, you have likely driven past a large, and rather rotund clown holding an ice cream cone. This is the marker that tells you that you have discovered one of the best secrets in the city - Big Top Drive-In. While it may not look like much to those not in the know, this little place is truly a delight and it is celebrating a big milestone soon.

Get our free mobile app

75 Years in Business

Big Top will celebrate 75 years in business in 2023! For three-quarters of a century that little restaurant at the corner of Maryland Street and Fulton Avenue in southern Indiana has been making smiles and full bellies. With over 1,000 Google reviews and an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, it's easy to understand how they've stayed in business for so many years.

Looking for Photos

To celebrate, the owners of Big Top, who, according to our friends at Tristate Homepage, took over the restaurant earlier this year are looking for any and all vintage photos of the restaurant. If you happen to have any nostalgic pictures of the restaurant or the clown, you can send them through the Big Top Facebook page or drop them by the restaurant located at 1213 West Maryland Street in Evansville.

Next year is our 75th year in business. We need your help. Can you send any pictures you have of the building, sign and clown. that you may have to me in messenger or drop them by the store. We will get them back to to. We are making a timeline.