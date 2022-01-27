Sometimes called a hug in a cup, a good cup of coffee is not always easy to find but one local Evansville coffee shop always seemed to hit the mark. Unfortunately, they have announced some sad news via social media.

In a heartfelt video message posted to Facebook, White Swan Coffee Lab owners, Kendra and David Rudibaugh say they have found themselves in a "new place of transition." The couple shared that they have made the tough decision to close their business at 2025 West Franklin Street, citing the rising cost of business operations as the cause.

The Rudibaughs have been a part of the Evansville coffee scene for a number of years after first starting to brew coffee in Wired on Fourth Street in downtown before eventually moving to Franklin Street just over four years ago.

In the video, the couple reminisces about their journey through their time on Franklin Street. At one point, David says, "It's amazing what a cup of coffee can do," as they recount memories with their children, friendships made, and the outpouring of support from the community over the years. David goes on to say,

We’re exceedingly grateful. The gift that we’ve been given here of just getting to fulfill the mission we set out for at the beginning which was a leap of faith and effort to love people through a cup of coffee everyday has been glorious. It’s been transformational and we’re eternally grateful.

White Swan Coffee Lab's final day on Franklin Street will be Saturday, February 5, 2022, but we aren't counting the Rudibaughs or White Swan out of the coffee game forever. David says that while this may be the end of the coffee shop's time on Franklin Street it "isn't the end for White Swan Coffee." Watch the full video from David and Kendra below.

