Illinois Is Home To America’s Best Mouth-Watering Hot Dog

Don't sleep on Illinois when it comes to food because we know what we're doing in the Land of Lincoln. Say what you will about our government but don't you dare talk negatively about our food.

Before the reveal of the winning wiener, here are a few other foods worthy of an honorable mention.

PIZZA

Illinois has arguably two of the best hole-in-the-wall pizza joints, The Art of Pizza and Amato's Pizza.

ROOTBEER

Nothing beats homemade rootbeer, Illinois has five different places to grab a phenominal rootbeer, inlcuding one that is actual beer.

THE GOLDEN RULE OF HOT DOGS IN ILLINOIS

Remember, in Illinois a hot dog loses all credibility if ketchup is on the dog. It's a big no-no.

There are so many possibilities when it comes to a good hot dog but what makes a GREAT hot dog? It can't be undercooked and there needs to be a little *pop* when you bite into it. But who has the best?

Is it Portillo's?

Hot dogs from Portillo's are defintely worthy of an award but they don't get the top spot in America.

What about The Wiener Circle in Chicago?

Again, another delectable option but no. We're getting warming though.

And the wiener is...

(Note: you've got to see some of their dogs so don't leave yet. Also, there's more to their menu than just hot dogs. You can find some amazing Italian beef too.

Have a look at Wolfy's in Chicago.

Wolfy's is at 2734 W. Peterson Ave in Chicago and here is their full menu. Travel Magazine's list of best hot dogs in America has 9 other great dogs waiting for you.

