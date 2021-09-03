McAlister’s Deli to Open Newburgh Location in Late 2021

While the pandemic has had a serious impact on a number of businesses, we are seeing more and more reports of businesses expanding and opening new locations, including McAlister's Deli.

According to a Facebook post from Evansville 411 News, the new McAlister's Deli will be located in Newburgh, Indiana where High Pointe Drive, Libbert Road and the Warrick Wellness Trail intersect. The building is expected to be just under 4,000 square feet. The restaurant is expected to be completed in late 2021.

Get our free mobile app

McAlister's Deli has over 400 restaurants with locations in 28 states across the country after getting its start nearly 30 years ago in Mississippi when "an abandoned movie-set diner" was turned into a little neighborhood restaurant. As far as the menu? According to the McAlister's Deli website,

Our food is our foundation - we wouldn’t be here without the 13 layers of our McAlister’s Club or our giant Spuds covered with your favorite toppings. Our goal is to serve handcrafted food and delicious sweet tea that is simple and satisfying – for every palette, even mom’s pickiest eater. We take familiar flavors and add the special McAlister’s touch that you won’t find anywhere else.

And of course, there is the infamous McAlister's iced tea. If you know... you know. Not only does McAlister's Deli have delicious food and refreshing iced tea, but they also firmly believe in giving back to the communities that their restaurants serve. To learn more about McAlister's Deli and to view their menu, visit their website at McAlistersDeli.com. If you can't wait for the new Newburgh location to open, you can find them on the Northeast side of Evansville 2220 North Green River Road or on the city's westside at 5301 Pearl Drive.

Top Evansville Restaurants According to Yelp Here's the Evansville restaurants that were rated highly on Yelp.

10 Restaurants That Need to Come to Evansville Here's 10 restaurants I think we need in the Evansville area.