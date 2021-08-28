Myriad Brewing Company Confirms New Warrick County Location

A part of the Evansville brewery scene since 2018, Myriad Brewing Company is expanding into Warrick County and they've confirmed the address of their new location.

Currently, Myriad Brewing Company has a location in Downtown Evansville at 101 Southeast First Street. The microbrewery offers twelve taps along with a selection of wines and spirits. They frequently offer events and host food trucks and have even brought in the likes of Cousin's Maine Lobster truck that you may have seen before on Shark Tank.

Myriad Brewing Company recently announced plans to open a second taproom location in Newburgh. The new location will be going up at 8245 High Pointe Drive - not far from Fiesta Aculpoco - with groundbreaking expected to begin later this year in October. They say the plan is to have the new location open by March 2022. Like their Evansville location, patrons will still be able to bring in outside food and they do plan to continue hosting food trucks and events.

Get our free mobile app

So what made them decide to open a new location in Newburgh? The owners explained via a post to the Myriad Brewing Company Facebook saying,

We both grew up in Newburgh and see a brewery taproom as a great addition to the area. The space at this location will allow us to do some really fun events!

The Evansville location will continue to house the brewing operations for Myriad Brewing Company serving both the original location and the new location in Newburgh. The other great news for the new location? It will be dog friendly so you can enjoy a pint with your favorite pup!

Evansville Area Breweries There's nothing better than sitting on the patio and enjoying an ice-cold locally brewed beer. Here's where you can do just that in the Evansville area.