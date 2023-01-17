One coffee shop in Indiana is expanding with a new location, but this time, they plan to roast their own beans as the small business has acquired a local, area coffee roaster as well.

Honey Moon Expanding

Currently, Honey Moon Coffee Co. has three locations in the Evansville area and has just announced plans for a fourth location on the city's west side. Owners Zach and Jessica Parsons made the announcement on the business's Facebook page that they have purchased the building that formerly housed Roger's Academy of Hair. In their post, they say Honey Moon West Side is expected to be the coffee shop's largest location with completion expected by the summer of 2023.

Joining the Roasting Game

Not only will the Parsons's continue the Honey Moon tradition of brewing delicious coffee for its customers, but the small business is adding coffee roasting to its repertoire as well. Evansville 411 News shared the announcement that Zac and Jessica have purchased Evansville Coffee Company - a local coffee roaster that has been serving Evansville and the surrounding area since 2016. According to Evansville 411 News,

With the expected acquisition of the old Roger's Hair Academy building, the Parsons plan to move the operations of Evansville Coffee Company under the same roof as Honey Moon West Side in the 2nd quarter of 2023. They plan on roasting in the customer-facing area of the coffee shop, with plans on offering curated roasting sessions for visitors interested in having a more immersive experience and custom coffee blend.

Find Honey Moon

You can find Honey Moon in Evansville at its original location at 612 South Weinbach Avenue, across from the University of Evansville, as well as 1211 Tutor Lane, just off Burkhardt Road on the city's east side. Honey Moon also has a location in the former Ben & Penny's Ice Cream Shop, located at 20 West Water Street in Newburgh. The address for the new west side location is 2903 Mount Vernon Avenue in Evansville. And of course, you can find them online too.



[Source: Evansville 411 News]