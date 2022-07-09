The beloved book character known for his red and white stripes has invaded the city of Evansville, Indiana, and the 'Where's Waldo?" search is on at over 25 local businesses. Keep reading to learn where you can search for him and how it could land you some fun prizes!

A Childhood Icon

If your childhood did not include searching for Waldo in a colorful, oversized book, were you really ever a kid? There was something magical about cracking open a new Where's Waldo book for the very first time and diving into the vivid and colorful imagery in search of our bespectacled friend.

Best Gen-X Memories Ever

The Where's Waldo books were some of my favorites growing up. Maybe it was because I was a typical Gen-X latch-key kid who spent way too much time alone or maybe it was because I was also one of those "gifted kids" - which really just means that I had ADHD that would go undiagnosed until I was well into adulthood so I was super good at hyper fixating on things if it meant my brain was going to get a dopamine hit. Yay for being neurodivergent!

There's an International Where's Waldo Event

Either way, the Where's Waldo books provided hours of enjoyment, hyper fixation, and dopamine over the years so you can imagine my surprise and excitement to learn that our city's newest bookstore is a local host for the International Where's Waldo event.

The Stripes Are the Same; Only The Name Has Changed

We know him as Waldo in the United States but in other parts of the world he is known as Wally, and in some countries like Denmark and Germany as Holger & Walter, respectively. Regardless of the moniker, he goes by, he is always dressed in the iconic and memorable red and white striped shirt and hat and his black-framed eyeglasses as imagined by creator and illustrator, Martin Handford.

Happy 35th Anniversary Waldo!

In 2012 there was a global celebration to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the beloved, stripe-wearing adventurer, according to the Chicago Tribune, and since I mentioned earlier that I was one of those "gifted kids," (insert heavy eye-roll here) I did the math - 2022 will mark the 35th anniversary of Where's Waldo.

Waldo is Coming to Evansville

I don't know if the anniversary has anything to do with the International Where's Waldo event but I feel like it can't be a coincidence. Your Brother's Bookstore in downtown Evansville made the announcement in the spring that they would be participating in this global event. In that post on Facebook, they say,

We're extremely excited to announce that we've been selected to be one of 300 (out of 4000 bookstores) hosts of the Official Where's Waldo international event! We're teaming up with a lot of local businesses for some exciting activities, ending in a big celebration on Evansville's Main Street on July 30th!

But Don't Wait Until July 30th!

Don't wait until July 30th to try to find Waldo. The search is on now! Waldo is hiding out at 25 local Evansville businesses and finding him could earn you some fun prizes. You'll want to keep your eyes open for a six-inch cardboard cutout of our red-striped rogue book character.

Where to Look for Waldo

You can find Waldo in local businesses across the city of Evansville and here's where to look:

How to Play

So you know where to go hunting for Waldo but now what? When you locate Waldo inside one of the stores listed above, they will stamp or sign your Where's Waldo passport (pick one up at the first store you visit). Don't forget to find the "Waldo with a difference" hiding out at Your Brother's Book Store too.

Collect At Least 10 Stamps/Signatures

Once you collect at least ten store stamps or signatures, take your passport back to Your Brother's Bookstore to get a Waldo temporary tattoo and the first 125 passports will also receive a coupon to save $1 off a book purchase.

Collect At Least 20

If you collect at least 20 store stamps or signatures, you will receive the coupon (while they last), the temporary tattoo when you take your passport to Your Brother's Bookstore, and you will also be entered into a drawing for the chance to win some awesome prizes, including a deluxe set of Where's Waldo books to be awarded at a special event that will be held in downtown Evansville on July 30th beginning at 5 pm. For more information about the event, visit Your Brother's Bookstore on Facebook.