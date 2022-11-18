Shop and Dine at These Indiana Shops & Restaurants for Small Business Saturday
Get ready to shop, eat, and support local Downtown Evansville shops and restaurants with Small Business Saturday.
Supporting Our Neighbors
Did you know (according to Forbes) that to qualify as a small business, it must employ less than 500 employees? There are nearly 28 Million small businesses in America and those small businesses employ more than 50% of American workers. When you shop, eat and spend money locally you aren't padding to some billion-dollar CEO's savings accounts or stock options. What you are doing is helping your friends and neighbors - business owners and their employees - to make their mortgages, feed their families, and fund their children's extracurricular activities, and we all know it feels good to help our neighbors!
Small Business Saturday in Downtown Evansville
On Saturday, November 26th the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District will be hosting a Small Business Saturday event, and you are invited! Make your way down to the Main Street walkway on Thanksgiving weekend. Be sure you stop by 318 Main Street beginning at 9 am to get your free Shop Downtown tote bag while supplies last. You can also pick up a map of the downtown businesses and restaurants.Then shop the amazing businesses that make our downtown such an amazing place. Eat at the local downtown restaurants serving up your favorite cuisine and check out the unique vendors and makers downtown as well.
Meet Your Downtown Businesses and Restaurants
Shopping the Small Business Saturday event downtown is just one small way that you can make an impact on these businesses, and our friends. Below you will find a list of all of the businesses and restaurants that you can enjoy in Downtown Evansville.
Shops
- Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana
- cMOE Children's Museum Shop
- Emerald Design
- Estella Dean Home
- Goldman's Pawn
- Grateful Threads
- Memo
- Merrymint
- Posh on Main
- Raben Tire and Auto Service
- River City Coffee & Goods
- River Kitty Cat Cafe
- Sixth and Zero
- Stephen G. Sanders Men's Clothiers
- Suds on Main
- Turley Manufacturing Jewelers
- Your Brother's Bookstore
Bars, Restaurants, & Coffee Shops
- 2nd Language
- Angelo's
- Arcademie
- Bru Burger Bar
- Cavanaugh's
- Comfort By Cross-Eyed Cricket
- Entwined Wine and Cocktail Bar
- Gangham Korean BBQ
- High Score Saloon
- Hometown Nutrition
- Insomnia Cookies
- Jimmy John's
- Joe Brewski
- Just Rennie's Cafe & Cookie Co.
- Lic's Deli and Ice Cream
- Major Munch
- Milano's
- Myriad Brewing Co.
- NoCo Park
- Peephole Bar & Grill
- Piece of Cake Bakery
- River CIty Coffee & Goods
- River Kity Cat Cafe
- Riverwalk Restaurant
- Stone City Grill
- Subway
- The Caboose
- The Collective
- The Daily Grind
- The Deli
- The Rooftop
- The Tap House
- Tiki on Main
- Zuki Downtown
See How Downtown Evansville Has Changed Over the Years