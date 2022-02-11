New Illinois Coffee Shop Brews Up Opportunities For Individuals With Special Needs

A new coffee shop in Naperville not only employs individuals with special needs, they're working to make dreams come true.

Phoenix Coffee House opened on Monday, February 8th, 2022 and it was a major hit! They sold over 500 cups of coffee on the first day. Wow!

They're aiming to offer opportunities for individuals with special needs around the city of Naperville. This comes with their motto #nooneisunemployable. I love that!

I recently worked as a high school Paraprofessional for about 4 months and it was the most rewarding job I've had by far. I worked with students with many different limitations and disabilities, but nothing stopped the students from overcoming road bumps and hurdles they were presented with every day. They're warriors.

They currently offer lattes, macchiato's, cappuccinos, hot chocolate, & white hot chocolate. YUM! The prices are really affordable, too.

From what I've heard so far, Phoenix Coffee Shop whips up some delicious lattes. What's even cooler? They always work in teams of 3 and 2 other employees working the cash register together. Nobody is ever alone!

This coffee shop also wants to help their employees build their confidence and learn life skills that can change their lives indefinitely. You can be 16+ to apply!

Employees are allowed to work minimum 1 hour a week, but can work more hours if they'd like to. This is extremely helpful so they can ease into a new environment especially if this is their very first job ever.

Phoenix Coffee Shop is open 6am to 10am and 1pm to 5pm on weekdays, 8am to 2pm on Saturdays. So, if you have a chance to make it down to Naperville please check out their coffee shop! I know I'll be going there very soon, I love supporting awesome businesses like them!

