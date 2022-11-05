What you're about to see may shock you a little. It really is possible for pictures of a home to take your breath away. The listing is magnificent.

More than 15,000 Square Feet of WOW!

It is evident upon viewing the first few photos of this home that some very special individuals were involved in every step of its creation.

Your eyes will never see an angle that isn't stunning. Your imagination will step out in some new directions as you wonder things like...

What would I put on this wall? What colors would be great to fill this room? I'll bet more than 100 people could hang out in that kitchen!

There's a very special piece of 'record-breaking' real estate at 222 W. Van Buren Avenue in Naperville.

So, about that record.

This home, on the market for $15,000,000 and a monthly payment around $63,000, is the highest-priced house ever listed for sale in DuPage County.

Five bedrooms, 7½ bathrooms, a huge gym, massage room, amazing wine cellar, sunroom, screened porch, an in-ground saltwater pool, a fire pit and an outdoor grilling patio and party area.

After you look at these pictures, learn a little more about those 'special individuals' I mentioned earlier and the story of this home's visionary, architect and builder.

$15 Million Dollar Naperville House Listing is an Illinois Record What you're about to see may shock you a little. It really is possible for pictures of a home to take your breath away. The listing is magnificent.

Mansion Like No Other Home in Illinois with Island, Beach and Waterfall The most surprising thing about this Downer's Grove dream home, at least to me, is the listing price. I expected it to be much higher than it is.