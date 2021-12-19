$10 Million Illinois Mansion with Most Incredible Features We’ve Ever Seen

This award-winning home is 21,000-square-feet of unmatched luxury. So many gorgeous features that will take your breath away. Take a look at Shamrock Manor.

Naperville's iconic Shamrock Manor is the ultimate dream home

The home affectionately known as Shamrock Manor is on the market. Located at 1112 Shamrock Court in Naperville, Illinois, this home boasts every kind of extra anyone could want in a home.

Over two-acres of immaculately manicured landscape. Timeless European architecture. Designed for large-scale everything:

Living

Relaxing

Celebrating

Wine Drinking

Movie Watching

Poolside Sunbathing

I've shared many homes that were really fun to look at and this would be the first one where not one square foot was disappointing.

Seven bedrooms, over eight bathrooms, enough garage space to house ten cars and a 3,000 bottle wine cellar.

