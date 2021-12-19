$10 Million Illinois Mansion with Most Incredible Features We’ve Ever Seen

The Kim and Katie Group/@properties Naperville

This award-winning home is 21,000-square-feet of unmatched luxury. So many gorgeous features that will take your breath away. Take a look at Shamrock Manor.

Naperville's iconic Shamrock Manor is the ultimate dream home

The home affectionately known as Shamrock Manor is on the market. Located at 1112 Shamrock Court in Naperville, Illinois, this home boasts every kind of extra anyone could want in a home.

Over two-acres of immaculately manicured landscape. Timeless European architecture. Designed for large-scale everything:

  • Living
  • Relaxing
  • Celebrating
  • Wine Drinking
  • Movie Watching
  • Poolside Sunbathing

I've shared many homes that were really fun to look at and this would be the first one where not one square foot was disappointing.

Seven bedrooms, over eight bathrooms, enough garage space to house ten cars and a 3,000 bottle wine cellar.

$10 Million Illinois Mansion with Most Incredible Features We've Ever Seen

This award-winning home is 21,000-square-feet of unmatched luxury. So many gorgeous features that will take your breath away. Take a look at Shamrock Manor.

$15 Million Dollar Naperville House Listing is an Illinois Record

What you're about to see may shock you a little. It really is possible for pictures of a home to take your breath away. The listing is magnificent.

All-GIass Illinois Mansion Not Good if You Like Walking Around Naked

This house is a showcase for creative architecture, but it also gives me some strange vibes. It's hard to fake 'not being home' when a random visitor stops by.
Filed Under: Dream Home, Home For Sale, mansion, Naperville, Real State, Shamrock Manor
Categories: Evansville News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top