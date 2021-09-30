A Mega Mansion that was supposed to be the dream home for an NBA player now sits abandoned in Illinois, and the video of what inside has to be seen to be believed.

The video (which does have some graphic graffiti just to warn you) says the property was actually purchased way back in 1989, and that it was refinanced multiple times since then, but the last time the property was for sale was in 2013. Now, this video is a year old so things could have changed with the property since then BUT the video is still a fascinating watch nonetheless.

You can see the guys exploring the abandoned mansion checking out the basketball court in the backyard where there are sun-worn old NBA logos for teams like the LA Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks. The court is completely overgrown and nature has taken a giant hold on this property inside and out, to be honest after watching the video the property is a total loss, and hopefully, this place gets torn down and can no longer be a place where people come to "Explore" and put graffiti on.

If you don't have the time to sit through the whole video (it is over 8 minutes long of these guys walking around, with some music that I believe is the Red Hot Chili Peppers scored underneath) don't worry, just scroll down to look at some of the pictures I snagged from the video. And just a warning there are some graphic phrases on some of the graffiti.

Video of an Abandoned NBA Players Massive Dream Home in Illinois

