Matt Nagy’s $6 Million Chicago Mansion is Bears Fan’s Dream House

Former Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy is moving to Kansas City and his North Shore mansion is on the market. He put in some nice upgrades.

During Matt's four-year tenure as head coach of the Bears, he spent some good money give his 9,000-square-foot home some very Bears-centric flair. The kind of upgrades that will make any Bears fan envious.

Take a look inside a Chicago Bears fan's ultimate dream house

Here's what we know about the home so far, as it doesn't seem like the home's listing is a matter of public record yet.

This one-of-a-kind home was built in 2017 and was purchased by the Nagy family in 2018. While the 6-bedroom 7-bathroom home was already a unique property, what Matt had done to the place sets it apart from all the rest.

The private home with Lake Michigan views sits on 22-acres of private bliss.

This is what the estate at 570 Lansdowne Lane in Lake Bluff, Illinois looked like before the Nagy's bought it.

Jeff Ohm • Premier Realty Group Jeff Ohm • Premier Realty Group loading...

Jeff Ohm • Premier Realty Group Jeff Ohm • Premier Realty Group loading...

Jeff Ohm • Premier Realty Group Jeff Ohm • Premier Realty Group loading...

Jeff Ohm • Premier Realty Group Jeff Ohm • Premier Realty Group loading...

Jeff Ohm • Premier Realty Group Jeff Ohm • Premier Realty Group loading...

Jeff Ohm • Premier Realty Group Jeff Ohm • Premier Realty Group loading...

Jeff Ohm • Premier Realty Group Jeff Ohm • Premier Realty Group loading...

Jeff Ohm • Premier Realty Group Jeff Ohm • Premier Realty Group loading...

Jeff Ohm • Premier Realty Group Jeff Ohm • Premier Realty Group loading...

Jeff Ohm • Premier Realty Group Jeff Ohm • Premier Realty Group loading...

In April 2018, this home last sold for $2,750,000. Now, the listing price is over $6 million.

Get our free mobile app

More than double what he paid, but take a look at some of the upgrades.

@BrendanSugrue via Twitter @BrendanSugrue via Twitter loading...

@BrendanSugrue via Twitter @BrendanSugrue via Twitter loading...

Brendan Sugrue from BearsWire, who was able to snag these photos of the 'hidden from the public' home said,

"The most jaw-dropping feature, however, has to be his Bears-themed basketball court. Nagy had the court painted orange and blue with a Bears logo on the padding under the hoop, while also including an “N” insignia at the free-throw line, presumably for his last name."

Look: One of America's Most Outrageous Mansions is For Sale and in Illinois When nothing but the best will do, you need to see this place.

$10 Million Illinois Mansion with Most Incredible Features We've Ever Seen This award-winning home is 21,000-square-feet of unmatched luxury. So many gorgeous features that will take your breath away. Take a look at Shamrock Manor.