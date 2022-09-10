After seeing these new concept drawings of a proposed Chicago Bears complex in Arlington Heights, Bear fans can't wait to play their games in the suburbs.

It appears that the Chicago Bears moving to Arlington Heights is now more of a "when" question than an "if" question.

That is the only impression one could get after the Bears held a public meeting at Hersey High School in Arlington about a possible move to the land formerly occupied by Arlington Racetrack.

The most telling moment came from Bears president Ted Phillips when asked where else the Bears would play if Arlington heights didn't work out.

It appears that all of the Bears' eggs are firmly inside the Arlington Heights basket. It also helps explain why the Bears value, according to Forbes rose 42% from last year. The perceived value of the Bears skyrockets if they can pull this gargantuan construction project in the suburbs.

Since the meeting, the Bears have released 3 more conceptual renderings of what the complex would look like, and it looks amazing.

Chicago Bears Chicago Bears loading...

First let's take a look at how you can arrive to the complex. Unlike Soldier Field where you can basically only drive to, or walk a considerable distance to after taking public transportation, a Metra train will pull up to the complex about every 30 minutes. Imagine getting to a Bears game by hopping on the Metra in Harvard, having some beers with your friends on the 50 minute trip to Arlington, then hopping off to walk through an arboretum/tailgate area on your way to the stadium.

MUCH better than driving for two hours only to park a 30 minute walk through the city to Soldier Field

Chicago Bears Chicago Bears loading...

It will be so much more than a stadium and tailgate area. I mentioned arboretum in the above paragraph, and while they aren't calling it an arboretum, it definitely reminds me of one. Pedestrian traffic will be encouraged and made easy by wide pathways with water features to provide an kind of oasis in the middle of Arlington Heights.

Chicago Bears Chicago Bears loading...

The closed roof stadium will mean that this complex will be used year round. This will give Arlington Heights a world class venue to host huge concerts, Super Bowls, Final Fours, and much more.

This won't happen soon, but it looks like the year 2030 is a good possibility for when this could open.

Bear fans can't wait.

