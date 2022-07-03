Horrible Former Chicago Bears QB Has Earned Shocking Amount Of $

It's shocking how much this bad former Chicago Bears backup quarterback has earned playing in the NFL.

The Chicago Bears Quarterback History Is Not Good

I'm a lifelong Chicago Bears fan. My family has had season tickets since 1982. I'm not afraid to admit that the team can not get the quarterback position right. It doesn't matter who they sign, trade, or draft they end up sucking. It's where careers go to die. For an original NFL team, it's embarrassing.

Let's compare the Bears to their number one rival the Packers. Green Bay has had basically two starting quarterbacks since 1992. They are a couple of the best of all time, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. During that era, Chicago has rolled out thirty-five players in the same position. None have been great. A couple of them were okay. The rest are just plain bad.

The greatest quarterback in Chicago Bears history is Sid Luckman and he played in the 1940s. The next closest on the list is Jim McMahon. He only ranks that high because he won the Super Bowl. Besides that, he was hurt most of the time. Unfortunately, Jay Cutler never had a real chance to succeed with the team. Hopefully, Justin Fields can become something special.

Former Bears Back-Up QB Has Made Outrageous Amount Of Money In NFL

Of course, professional athletes, especially the good ones, make outrageous amounts of money playing a kid's game. Sometimes even the bad ones can cash in too. This is definitely the case for a former Chicago Bears backup quarterback. In fact, his career earnings are ridiculous.

Chase Daniel played for the Chicago Bears in 2018 and 2019. He signed for $10 million to back up Mitch Trubisky. In that time he started three games and threw six touchdowns with four interceptions with 950 yards.

Daniel will surpass $41 million in career earnings this year, having made five total starts and appearing in five or fewer games in nine of his 12 seasons. He's made more than $220,000 per completion.

Best Job Ever

This guy has to have the best job ever. He gets paid millions to not play with the best seat in the house to watch the game. Plus, Daniel hangs out with some of the greatest players of all time. I give him tons of credit for pulling off this huge scam.

