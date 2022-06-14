Bad News For Chicago Bears Fans Months Before the Season Begins

It's months before the season but prognosticators have some grim news for the Chicago Bears.

Pro Football Focus released their rankings of the best receiving corps in the NFL and to find where the Monsters of the Midway show up, you'll need to scroll for a while.

Like, a long while.

Like, all the way to the very bottom of the story in order to see where the Bears' wideouts rank in the NFL.

That's right, Pro Football Focus rated the Bears' pass catchers as the very worst in the league.

Ranked 32nd in the NFL, Pro Football Focus says:

Darnell Mooney is the lone established option in the receiving corps after earning a 74.9 PFF receiving grade in his second season out of Tulane. He’s still better suited as a No. 2, which is a title currently held by free agent acquisition Byron Pringle. Leaning heavily on Pringle, Tajae Sharpe, Velus Jones Jr. and Equanimeous St. Brown isn’t where you want to be as an offense.

As a Bears fan, to say I was surprised to see the Bears rated this low would be a massive lie.

The cupboard is bare (or "bear," depending on who you ask) after the previous regime mishandled drafts, poorly coached high-priced free agents, and worst yet the staff repeatedly put players in situations that didn't suit their style of play best.

So after all that, we fans are left with this, one player who would be good if he was the second option, and a bunch of guys.

Buckle up Bears fan, it's going to be another long football season.

