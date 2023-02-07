One Indiana City Ranks Among the Best for Football Fans While Another is the Worst in America

The 2022-23 football season officially comes to an end on Sunday, February 12th - that's when we find out who has the best team in all the land. In this case, it will either be Kansas City or Philadelphia, both of which are widely regarded as two of the best cities for football fans. They are not the best, though, according to one new study - in fact, one Indiana city is better than both of them.

The Best & Worst Cities for Football Fans

If you asked the average fan, they would probably tell you that their city provides the best atmosphere/experience for football fans - if that were the case, every city would be number one on this list. If you want your list to be considered legit, you really need to bring in some experts - folks that use words like metrics, data, and weights. Wallethub.com has done just that, and this is how they found results for this list.

In order to determine the best and worst cities for football fans, WalletHub compared 249 U.S. cities based on 21 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for football fans.

Let's Start With the Best

It should come as no surprise that the following cities make up the top five in the country - Pittsburgh, Green Bay, Dallas, Boston, and Los Angeles. But, what about Indiana? Well, the Hoosier state can hold its head high. INDIANAPOLIS landed just outside of the top ten at number 12 on the list with a total score of 41.84. Not too shabby.

Indianapolis Colts Getty Images loading...

And Now for the Bad News

As a lifelong Hoosier, I take no pleasure in reporting that the very last city on this list (#249) - the city considered to be the worst for football fans - is VALPARAISO, INDIANA, with a total score of 6.93.

Valparaiso University loading...

Let's be honest, Valparaiso, and scores of other small towns like it, shouldn't even be considered for this study - they just can compete. Valpo is only on the list because they have a college football team. Keep in mind that these results are only based on numbers and data, and don't reflect the loyalty, passion, and pride the residents of Valparaiso, IN may or may not have in their team.

