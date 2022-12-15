Evansville Mater Dei Quarterback is a Finalist for 2022 Indiana Mr. Football Award
For most high school student-athletes, having the chance to play for a state championship (even if they don't win) would be the highlight of their career. Some athletes are fortunate enough to get a second chance at winning it all. Mason Wunderlich is one of those athletes, and he made the most of that opportunity.
Second Time's a Charm
Mason is the quarterback for the Evansville Mater Dei High School football team, which played for the Indiana 2A state championship in 2021, coming up short against Andrean High School. The senior QB led the Wildcats back to Lucas Oil Stadium for another shot at a championship this season - once again taking on Andrean - and this time they would not be denied. Mater Dei won the 2A title, the school's first football state championship since 2000.
Pretty sweet story, right? Couldn't get any sweeter, right? Wrong. It gets even better for Mason and the Mater Dei football program.
How About Some More Recognition?
'Tis the season for awards to be handed out by the Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA), and a couple of those accolades have Mater Dei names engraved on them.
Mason was one of nine players to win a "position" award from the IFCA, earning Quarterback of the Year honors. Doing so also qualified him to win the title of Mr. Football in Indiana. After another vote, the IFCA narrowed down the field, and now Mason is one of just three finalists for the highest honor in Indiana high school football. This would be the first Mr. Football title in Mater Dei school history. The IFCA will vote for and announce the winner in the coming days.
Longtime Wildcats head football coach, Mike Goebel, added one more honor to his already impressive coaching career, taking home the IFCA Coach of the Year Award. Coach Goebel has won 260 games and (now) two state championships during his 26 years with Mater Dei.