Back at the beginning of the high school basketball season, I wrote an article about how you could watch live streams of games played in EVSC gyms for free thanks to IHSAA TV. If you didn't take advantage of the opportunity, let me tell you that you were missing out big time. We visited the site a couple of times a week and were able to watch a bunch of games throughout the season. We watched both boys and girls, at all levels, from several different schools. It was great!

That same service is still available during the postseason, so now would be a great time to check it out. You'll be able to watch the Evansville North Huskies and the Evansville Bosse Bulldogs play in the regionals on Saturday. I even plan on watching my alma mater (Mt. Vernon Fortville) play this weekend. t's absolutely free, and it's available on just about any device. Let me just show you how incredibly easy it is to watch Indiana high school basketball for free.

Keep in mind that this type of coverage is good throughout the rest of the basketball postseason, all the way up to the state championship games. Also, keep in mind that it's always a possibility that certain games won't be available for whatever reason. But, hey, it's free, so you can't complain too much.

Watch on Your Computer

attachment-Computer screen loading...

Step 1: Visit IHSAATV.org

Step 2: Type in the city or school you are looking for. I used 'Evansville' cause I want to watch North and/or Bosse.

Step 3: Click on the game you want to watch, and away you go.

Step 4: Kick yourself for not watching more games before this.

Watch on Your Phone or Mobile Device

Step 1: Go to your app store and download the free IHSAA Champions Network app.

attachment-Phone-app store loading...

Step 2: It looks a little different than the website, but works just the same. Tap on the little 'search' icon in the top right-hand corner.

attachment-Phone-home screen loading...

Step 3: Search for the city or school, blah, blah, blah. Tap 'Go' when you're done.

attachment-Phone-search loading...

Step 4: Tap on the game you want to watch and, Bob's your uncle, you're watching basketball!

attachment-Phone-choose game loading...

Watch on Your Smart TV

This option is the one we used the most. All you need to do is download the free IHSAA Champions Network app, which is available on your Android TV, also on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. Once you're on the app, just search for the games you want to watch, just like above.