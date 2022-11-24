The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) is once again offering fans an easy (and FREE) way to watch all the sporting events they want this winter, thanks to the continued support of Liberty Federal Credit Union (formerly Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union).

What's the Catch?

There really is no catch - you can watch FREE live streams of winter sports held at EVSC gyms. The five schools we're talking about are Bosse, Central, Harrison, North, and Reitz. The sports we're talking about are girls' and boys' basketball, and wrestling, including freshman, junior varsity, and varsity. Plus, it is so easy to do and is available on just about any platform. Directions on how to find the streams are below.

Get our free mobile app

This free streaming was first made available a couple of years ago, during all the COVID nonsense, and has continued ever since. It's one of the few positive things that came out of that mess.

Live streaming is an amazing option for fans. Being able to watch a game for free from the comfort of your home is perfect for family members who physically can't get out of the house, or maybe live out of town. How cool is it that those people still get to see their nieces, nephews, grandsons, and granddaughters playing? What a blessing.

Having said that, please don't let this option completely prevent you from supporting these student-athletes in person. If you're able to, you should absolutely still try to attend games at the school. It makes a great environment for the athletes and coaches, it's great entertainment for you, and it's a great way to support the EVSC financially.

How/Where to Find the Streams

All of the EVSC games are available through the IHSAA (Indiana High School Athletic Association). They have a special site/app just for streaming - it's ihsaatv.org. Finding your school/game is easy - here's what you need to do:

Visit the site, or download the IHSAA TV app, which is available on your phone, smart TV, Amazon Firestick, or Roku (and probably others too).

Once you're on the site, scroll down until you see the EVSC logo. On your phone, you'll want to tap on "School Districts" and then tap on the EVSC.

Once you're on the EVSC page, you will see a list of live/upcoming broadcasts to watch. You also have the option of watching recent games that you might have missed. How friggin' cool is that?

Once you find the game you want, just click/tap on it and you're good to go.

I realize some of us learn better with pictures instead of words, so here are a few screen grabs that should help you out.

IHSAATV Homepage

attachment-IHSAA home loading...

IHSAA TV Homepage (on mobile)

attachment-IHSAA Home Mobile loading...

Finding the EVSC Games

attachment-IHSAA EVSC loading...

Choose the Game You Want to Watch

attachment-IHSAA upcoming loading...

Pardon the Pun, But These 10 Basketball Movies are a Slam Dunk