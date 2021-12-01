Annual High School Basketball Showcase Returns to Southern Indiana’s Screaming Eagles Arena

The Evansville Sports Corporation presents the 2021 United Fidelity Bank River City Showcase this weekend at the beautiful Screaming Eagles arena on the campus of the University of Southern Indiana.

Boys and girls varsity teams from Evansville and the surrounding area will lace 'em up for games on Thursday, December 2nd through Saturday, December 4th. See the full schedule below. All game times are CST.

Get our free mobile app

All tickets for the event are $10. Kids two years old and under get in free. Tickets may be purchased in-person at the USI Ticket Office on the days of the event. It's important to know that that the River City Showcase is complying with the University of Southern Indiana’s Covid-19 policies, which means that masks will be required inside Screaming Eagles Arena.

Thursday, December 2nd

5:30pm - Washington vs. Mater Dei (girls)

7pm - Pike Central vs. Central (boys)

Friday, December 3rd

5pm - Vincennes Lincoln vs. Reitz (boys)

6:30pm - Jeffersonville vs. North (boys)

8pm - La Lumiere vs. Castle (girls)

Saturday, December 4th

10am - North Harrison vs. Gibson Southern (girls)

11:40am - Silver Creek vs. North (girls)

1:20pm - Forest Park vs. Bosse (boys)

3pm - Forest Park vs. Memorial (girls)

4:40pm - Floyd Central vs. Harrison (boys)

6:20pm - Martinsville vs. Castle (girls)

8pm - Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Castle (boys)

The River City Showcase began back in 2018 at Evansville's Ford Center. In 2019, the showcase moved to USI's brand new Screaming Eagle Arena. In 2020 - well, we just won't talk about 2020.

The Evansville Sports Corporation is a 501(c)3 Not-for-Profit with the mission of enhancing Southwestern Indiana’s economy, image, and quality of life through the attraction, promotion, and development of high profile, signature sporting events.

Pardon the Pun, But These 10 Basketball Movies are a Slam Dunk