Charles "Peanut" Tillman is one of the greatest Chicago Bears of all time. He perfected the "Peanut Punch" that's now being copied by everyone in the NFL.

I personally had a few interactions with Peanut when I worked in sports radio before coming to WROK. He would come in studio occasionally to do interviews and always talked to everyone in the building with genuine interest in what you were talking about. He would even try to punch a football out of your arms if you asked. He was successful every time. He also would do live remotes and the crowds would be huge. He would be scheduled to stay for an hour or two but would always be there pretty much as long as fans wanted to talk to him.

A real pro a sure to be Hall of Famer some day.

