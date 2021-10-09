The Mansion Michael Jordan’s Alimony ‘Built’ Sells for Big Discount

The ex-wife of Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan, Juanita Vanoy Jordan sold her Georgian-style mansion in Chicago’s River North for a big loss.

In 2006, Juanita and Michael Jordan ended their marriage of seventeen years. To this day, fifteen years later, their divorce is still one of the most expensive divorces ever.

In their divorce settlement, Juanita walked away from the table with close to $170 million dollars. As part of the settlement, she received a Lake Shore Drive penthouse they bought in the 1990s for about $3 million. She later sold the house in 2014, seven years after purchasing the River North home.

Luxury like this home in Chicago's River North neighborhood is the stuff mere mortals must win the lottery to attain. Or, divorce the greatest player in NBA history.

I don't know if that's really true, I'm just guessing. Maybe she sold the recipe to her amazing mac & cheese that they used to serve at Michael Jordan's Restaurant & Sports Bar on LaSalle Street in the 90s. No matter what else I ordered at that place, I always ordered Juanita's Macaroni and Cheese.

In 2007, Juanita paid $4.72 million for this 10,179-square-foot mansion and we just got word from realdeal.com that she sold it for $4.5 million.

This mansion, as the listing stated, has:

6 bedrooms

6 full bathrooms

3 half-bathrooms

4 fireplaces

5-stop elevator

Recreation and billiard room

Theater room

Wine cellar

Library

3-car heated garage

Even with all those features, for me, the best part is the huge roof deck with an outdoor kitchen, grill and fireplace. My wife and kids also love that a Starbucks is really close

