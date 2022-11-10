The stars we remember most from Beetlejuice are Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Wynona Ryder, and the scene-stealing Catherine O'Hara, but let's not forget one of the most recognizable and uncredited stars - that house.

Beetlejuice House screengrab Beetlejuice/YouTube loading...

Here's a fun factoid about Tim Burton's 1988 spooky comedy - the aforementioned house isn't even a "real" house. The iconic home was built just for the movie, and it was just a facade to be filmed from the outside. The scenes that take place inside were filmed somewhere else.

If Tim Burton decides to make a Beetlejuice sequel, or some other director wants to try a Beetlejuice reboot, there is a home in northern Indiana that would be perfect, both inside and out.

Beetlejuice house Zillow/David J. Albers loading...

This beautiful home is located way up north in the small town of Mill Creek, Indiana. I found it on Zillow (listed by David J. Albers), which has this to say about it...

Welcome to your custom-built, Victorian-inspired home hidden away on 80 acres of serene country hills. Only 30 Minutes from Notre Dame and Lake Michigan. This extravagant property includes 8 en suite bedrooms, 8 baths, 9 Fireplaces, and 2 grand staircases. The property's unique circular layout surrounds a courtyard, connecting to 3 garage bays. Views can go for miles from any of the three turrets. Beautiful tree-lined property with a long winding driveway passing by a stocked pond. The property would make the perfect home, bed & breakfast, or winery!

Beetlejuice house David J. Albers/Zillow loading...

You'll notice it says "Victorian-inspired" - that's because the home isn't quite as old as it looks. Based on the exterior, I would expect it to have been built back in the 1800s, but that's not the case. In reality, the home is less than 25 years old (it was built in 2000). The price tag, by the way, for this beautiful home and all of that land is a cool $1,299,000.

Beetlejuice house David J. Albers/Zillow loading...

The aerial picture below really illustrates just how big the property is. The tiny dark spot in the center is that big ol' house, and the grey line at the bottom (just above "Google") is the road. Dang, that is a long and winding driveway and a whole lotta land.

Beetlejuice House Google Maps Google Maps loading...

