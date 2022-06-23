For years, Michael Jordan's name was synonymous with Chicago.

So much so, that people actually thought Jordan was born and raised in The Windy City.

Well, did you know, that His Airness was born in New York and raised in North Carolina?

Jordan only came to Chicago because he was drafted by the Bulls in 1984.

I can see why people would think Jordan is a Chicagoan though. He exuded toughness and a blue-collar mentality while on the court, just like those who cheered him on at the Chicago Stadium and then the United Center.

So while I knew Jordan wasn't an Illinois native I was intrigued to see just who was the richest NBA player born in The Land of Lincoln.

OnlineGambling.ca took a deep dive to find each state's NBA player who made the most dough.

Honestly, looking through the list of names was like taking a trip back in time to the NBA's heyday.

NBA players like Raef LaFrentz (Iowa) and former Bulls guard and coach Fred Hoiberg (Nebraska) were just a few names I haven't thought about in a long time.

So when I saw the name for Illinois' richest NBA player in state history I was also reminded that he too played for the Bulls, albeit when he had very little left in the tank.

Since his retirement from the NBA, this player has gone on to host a TV game show and is one of the most visible and recognizable spokespeople around.

He also married an actress and is very visible and supportive of the LGBTQ+ community.

I'm talking about Dwyane Wade. Born in Chicago, Wade is a former Richards High School and Marquette University grad. He played for the Miami Heat and won three NBA titles.

Wade's net worth according to the article is $170M. Overall, Wade is tied with current NBA player Russell Westbrook for 5th most overall in America.

The NBA player whose net worth is the highest? You guessed it, Michael Jordan at 2.2B.

