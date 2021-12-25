Look Inside Michael Jordan’s Extravagant Illinois Mansion

What kind of home would you build if you were a basketball legend like Michael Jordan? You can find out thanks to pictures and video of his extravagant mansion that have now been shared.

If you're not aware, the mansion that Michael Jordan built back in the early 90's is available now. The address is 2700 Point Lane in Highland Park, Illinois. It's easily findable on Google Maps.

Take a look at the pics of this elaborate home shared on Realtor.com.

See Inside Michael Jordan's Extravagant Illinois Mansion

The statistics of this home are almost as impressive as Michael's career NBA numbers. 9 bedrooms, 15 1/2 bathrooms occupying over 32,000 square feet. Here's how Michael's realtor described it on the listing:

NBA Superstar Michael Jordan's seven-acre estate is as legendary as His Airness himself. The 56,000 square foot property-equipped with every conceivable luxury amenity-is a physical monument to his tireless dedication and hard work. The custom designed property includes a regulation-sized basketball gymnasium, circular infinity pool, putting green, tennis court, and cigar room, each with Jordan's signature touch.

What's the price to walk in Michael Jordan's footsteps? As of this writing, the asking price is $14,855,000. If your bank account has enough crooked numbers and zeroes, you could live in the shadow of the greatest basketball player to ever live.

Check out the Realtor listing for more information on how to live the Michael Jordan dream.

